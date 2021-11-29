STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Day after two kids leave India for US, test report confirms coronavirus

They had come to India 15 days ago from the US. They are natives of Jaipur, currently residing in the US. The family during their stay in India visited Vaishno Devi and Bikaner district in Rajasthan.

Published: 29th November 2021 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Two children who flew to the United States with their parents were confirmed to be coronavirus positive in a test report that arrived a day after they left for that country.

The RT-PCR test report arrived on Sunday after they left for the US, an official said. The children are aged eight and six.

Before returning to the US, four members of a family had got themselves tested for the virus at a private lab in Jaipur on Saturday.

They obtained a certificate in Delhi that they had no Covid symptoms, on the basis of which they boarded the flight.

The family left for the US from Delhi at 2 am on Sunday, Jaipur Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Narottam Sharma.

He said a relative of the family disclosed that they had obtained a certificate in Delhi that they had no Covid symptom.

They had come to India 15 days ago from the US. They are natives of Jaipur, currently residing in the US. The family during their stay in India visited Vaishno Devi and Bikaner district in Rajasthan.

Sharma said the report reached the CMHO office on Sunday afternoon confirming the children were coronavirus positive but by then they boarded a 2 am flight from Delhi.

Sharma said the family had come to meet their relatives in Jaipur, who reside in the Banipark area.

He said a team was sent for contact tracing after the report came but it was learnt that the family has already left for the US.

In Rajasthan, the COVID-19 cases have started increasing and the tally of active cases has increased to 187 on Monday. Twelve cases were reported on Monday, including eight from Jaipur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United States Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp