Goa election important to Mamata’s growth plans

The leader said the party has already started working to spread its wings in south India.

Published: 29th November 2021 09:18 AM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  If the result of Goa Assembly election comes true to its expectations, the TMC is likely to use it as a launching pad in national politics and brand itself as a vibrant opposition against the BJP, expediting induction-spree across the country. 

The Mamata Banerjee-led party also plans to traverse through all the prominent states of north India. “The TMC has a brain behind it to make it a national party with national and secular outlooks and acts,” said a TMC leader.

The leader said the party has already started working to spread its wings in south India. Sources said the brain behind the induction-spree of TMC is election strategist Prashant Kishor aka PK. In Goa, where the TMC is eyeing to take a frog jump in national politics, it has inducted many influential faces including former CM Luizinho Fuleiro, tennis player Leander Peas, actor Nafisa Ali and Mirinalini Deshprabhu.

In its south India move, the TMC’s first focus is on Karnataka and efforts are on to induct some Congress leaders. “There is also a plan to take the TMC into next Assembly polls due in 2023 in the state. So, the party is zeroing on an influential face,” reliable source said.

The sources said Kishor after being targeted by some Congress leaders, is learnt to have decided to reduce the grand old party to just an old party ahead of next Lok Sabha elections. Though, no official statement regarding this has come from PK come so far, the sources said the induction-spree of TMC is working. Kishor didn’t respond  to email from this newspaper.

