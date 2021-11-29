Hyderpora encounter: Jammu and Kashmir family threatens to move HC for body

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With authorities not handing over body of Amir Magray, the youth killed in Hyderpora encounter, the father of the slain youth has threatened to move J&K High Court to seek return of mortal remains of his son. Abdul Lateef Magray father of Amir Magray, who was among four persons killed in November 15 encounter at Hyderpora in Srinagar, said if the government does not hand over body of his slain son to family for burial, they would knock the doors of court to get justice.

“We are planning to meet Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to request him to return us body of Amir for burial. If he does not return us body, then we will go to J&K High Court to get body of our slain son, who was innocent and not a militant,” he said.

However, police has said that a Pakistani militant Haider Bhai, his associate Amir (from Ramban), Mudasir Gul and Altaf Bhat were killed in Hyderpora encounter. Police buried bodies of all four in a graveyard in Handwara, in north Kashmir. However, after public outcry and protests by families of Mudasir and Altaf, authorities handed over bodies to them.

Amir Magray’s sister Mehmoona said when authorities have handed over bodies of Mudasir and Altaf to their families, “why they are not handing us body of Amir”. “My brother was working as an office attendant in the office. He was innocent. He has been killed brutally and now unfortunately they are not handing over his body to us,” she said.

“We appeal authorities to hand us the body so that we can give him at least a decent burial,” she said adding, “We are not demanding closure of inquiry. The government should conduct inquiry to ascertain facts”. Meanwhile, former J&K chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, on Saturday, visited Amir’s family at their residence in Famrote hamlet of Ramban to express solidarity with the family.

