India reports 8,309 new Covid cases, 236 deaths in last 24 hours

Published: 29th November 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker inoculates a man against the coronavirus on a pavement in Hyderabad.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India reported as many as 8,309 new COVID-19 cases and 236 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

With this, the active caseload in the country has now reached 1,03,859, which is the lowest in the last 544 days.

Of these, Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 47,652 followed by Maharashtra (11,863) and Tamil Nadu (8,337).

According to the ministry, the active cases in the country account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.30 per cent which is the lowest since March last year.

With 236 new deaths, the death toll in the country has climbed to 4,68,790. Kerala reported 159 deaths in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (33) and West Bengal (12).

With 9,905 people recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate in the country stands at 98.34 per cent which is the highest since March last year. The cumulative recoveries have mounted to 3,40,08,183.

The daily positivity rate reported at 1.09 per cent has been less than two per cent for the last 56 days while the weekly positivity rate at 0.85 per cent is less than one per cent for the last 15 days.

Meanwhile, over 122.41 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

