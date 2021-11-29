STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Majuli islanders’ dream for bridge over Brahmaputra partially comes true

The 8.25 km long bridge, which will connect the south bank of the mighty river with the island, will be constructed with central funds of Rs 925.47 crore.

Published: 29th November 2021 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launches the construction of the Majuli-Jorhat bridge over the Brahmaputra. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A long-cherished dream of the Majuli islanders in Assam partially came true on Monday when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the construction of the Majuli-Jorhat bridge over the Brahmaputra.

The 8.25 km long bridge, which will connect the south bank of the mighty river with the island, will be constructed with central funds of Rs 925.47 crore.

Sarma said a cabinet committee had been constituted to monitor the day-to-day progress of the project. It will remove hurdles that may come in the way. The government is aiming at inaugurating the bridge by November 2025, he said.

“On February 28 this year (ahead of Assembly elections), Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given you the best gift by laying the foundation stone. Eight months later today, we have formally started the work,” Sarma said at a programme at Majuli after launching the work.

He said the work would continue in a speedy manner and if not it gets affected by the pandemic, the bridge would be inaugurated on time. He heaped praise on Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari for their support.

He also appreciated Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for his support. “I promise that your dream about Majuli will be fulfilled by all of us together,” the CM said referring to Sonowal who was elected from the island before being appointed as a central minister.

Sarma said another bridge would be constructed to connect Majuli with Lakhimpur on the north bank of the Brahmaputra. The entire project money of Rs 750 crore will be spent by the state government, he said.

“We will float the tender within the next one week and complete the project in three years,” Sarma said.

On the occasion, he handed over cheques to some beneficiaries of the Assam Micro Finance Incentive & Relief Scheme, 2021. Majuli has 533 beneficiaries.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the BJP had promised to waive off the loans of 24 lakh women. They had taken the loans from microfinance institutions.

In the first phase, the government will extend the support to 11 lakh women who are repaying their loans. The remaining others will be covered in the second phase.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Majuli island Brahmaputra bridge biggest river island Assam Majuli-Jorhat bridge
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp