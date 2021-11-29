Majuli islanders’ dream for bridge over Brahmaputra partially comes true

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A long-cherished dream of the Majuli islanders in Assam partially came true on Monday when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the construction of the Majuli-Jorhat bridge over the Brahmaputra.

The 8.25 km long bridge, which will connect the south bank of the mighty river with the island, will be constructed with central funds of Rs 925.47 crore.

Sarma said a cabinet committee had been constituted to monitor the day-to-day progress of the project. It will remove hurdles that may come in the way. The government is aiming at inaugurating the bridge by November 2025, he said.

“On February 28 this year (ahead of Assembly elections), Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given you the best gift by laying the foundation stone. Eight months later today, we have formally started the work,” Sarma said at a programme at Majuli after launching the work.

He said the work would continue in a speedy manner and if not it gets affected by the pandemic, the bridge would be inaugurated on time. He heaped praise on Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari for their support.

He also appreciated Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for his support. “I promise that your dream about Majuli will be fulfilled by all of us together,” the CM said referring to Sonowal who was elected from the island before being appointed as a central minister.

Sarma said another bridge would be constructed to connect Majuli with Lakhimpur on the north bank of the Brahmaputra. The entire project money of Rs 750 crore will be spent by the state government, he said.

“We will float the tender within the next one week and complete the project in three years,” Sarma said.

On the occasion, he handed over cheques to some beneficiaries of the Assam Micro Finance Incentive & Relief Scheme, 2021. Majuli has 533 beneficiaries.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the BJP had promised to waive off the loans of 24 lakh women. They had taken the loans from microfinance institutions.

In the first phase, the government will extend the support to 11 lakh women who are repaying their loans. The remaining others will be covered in the second phase.