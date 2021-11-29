STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai court grants bail to Nawab Malik in defamation case filed by Mohit Bharatiya

The Mazagaon magistrate court allowed Malik's bail on a personal bond of Rs 15,000.

Published: 29th November 2021 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A magistrate court here on Monday granted bail to Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in a defamation case filed against him by former Mumbai BJP youth wing president Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya.

The Mazagaon magistrate court allowed Malik's bail on a personal bond of Rs 15,000.

The court had earlier this month issued a process (notice) to Malik on the criminal defamation complaint of Bharatiya, who had alleged that the NCP leader defamed him and his brother-in-law after the NCB's raid on a cruise ship last month.

The court had then noted that prima facie Malik's statements harmed the complainant's (Bharatiya's) reputation and offence under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code was made out against the NCP leader.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last month raided the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs onboard.

The agency subsequently arrested 20 people, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, in connection with the cruise drugs case.

Aryan Khan and some others were later granted bail.

Malik has repeatedly termed the cruise drugs case as "fake" and levelled several allegations against NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who has denied the charges.

Bharatiya in his complaint filed before the magistrate claimed that Malik, in a press conference held on October 9 on the NCB raid and arrest of several persons including Aryan Khan, "purposefully and intentionally defamed" him and his brother-in-law Rishab Sachdev.

He had sought action against Malik for allegedly committing offences under Sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of IPC.

In the complaint, Bharatiya had alleged that Malik grossly misused his dominant position to defame him and his family with highly speculative statements without any evidence to substantiate his malicious claims.

The complainant said he had issued a legal notice to Malik on October 9, asking the minister to cease and desist from making any further statements.

However, Malik continued with the allegations and on October 11, Bharatiya sent a second legal notice, asking him to prove whatever has been stated by him or cease from making such claims.

When Malik did not stop from making statements, Bharatiya filed the defamation complaint before the magistrate.

The court will hear the matter next on December 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
nawab malik defamation case
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp