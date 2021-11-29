STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Parliamentary panel on IT wants to call Facebook whistle-blowers to depose before it

Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist-turned-whistle-blower, has alleged that the social network giant's products harm children and fuel polarisation in the United States.

Published: 29th November 2021 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

This photo provided by Lisa Danz shows Sophie Zhang. Zhang worked as a low-level Facebook data scientist nearly three years before was she fired in the fall of 2020.

Sophie Zhang worked as a low-level Facebook data scientist nearly three years before was she fired in the fall of 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Some members of a parliamentary panel looking into the issue of hate speech on Facebook on Monday expressed the view that whistle-blowers Sophie Zhang and Frances Haugen, who have flagged bias and lack of proper regulation on the social media platform, be called to depose before it, sources said.

Top officials of Facebook India, including its Public Policy Director Shivnath Thukral, on Monday deposed before the panel on the subject of "safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security".

In the meeting, some members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology asked them questions about hate speech in reference to the dossiers shared by Zhang with the committee, sources said, adding that the parliamentarians did not get convincing response from the executives of the social media giant.

The members asked specific questions about the kind of mechanism and system the company has in place to identify and remove hate speech content from its various platforms, they said.

During the meeting, many members took the view that both whistle-blowers be called before the panel to brief it about their findings, they said.

The panel is exploring the possibility of calling the whistle-blowers and is likely to seek the Lok Sabha Speaker's permission, they said.

Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist-turned-whistle-blower, has alleged that the social network giant's products harm children and fuel polarisation in the United States.

She had testified before the US Senate Committee. Zhang, also a former Facebook data scientist, has reportedly shared a dossier with the panel about the company's alleged unethical working.

She also reportedly had alleged that there was a 'politically sophisticated' attempt to influence the February 2020 Delhi elections.

Responding to the charge that neither Parliament nor the government has called the Facebook whistle-blowers, panel chairman Shashi Tharoor had said in a series of tweets last month that the committee would hold its first meeting after its constitution in November.

As video-conferencing not permitted under the procedures, testimony in person by witnesses from abroad requires the Speaker's consent and it is being sought, he had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Frances Haugen Sophie Zhang Facebook
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp