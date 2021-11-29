STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for day amid Opposition protest

The House passed the repeal of farm laws bill with voice vote amid protests by the Congress and TMC members.

Published: 29th November 2021

A view of the Rajya Sabha (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned again for half an hour on Monday as the government and opposition were trying to impasse in the House.

As soon as the House resumed again in the afternoon, Bhubaneswar Kalita who was in the Chair said, "Since some important discussions are going on, so we have to give some more time for discussion, the House stand adjourned for 30 minutes more (till 3:09PM)."

Earlier, the House was adjourned for half an Hour after the passage of the The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 amid protest by opposition parties including Congress and TMC over demand over debate on the bill.

Earlier the House passed the bill with voice vote amid protests by the Congress and TMC members.

Dola Sen (TMC) and Nadimul Haque (TMC) were in the well to protest the passage of the bill without debate.

After the passage of the bill, the House was adjourned for half an hour (till 3:38 PM).

Earlier in the day opposition parties on expressed the protest over various issues, including those related to farmers.

When the House reassembled at 12.19 pm, Chairman M Venkaiah Naid said he has not accepted various notices given by opposition members for suspension of business and to take up their issues.

Opposition members objected to this and started raising slogans.

"Some people have come determined to disrupt the House," Naidu said as his repeated attempts to pacify agitating members did not yield results.

He then adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Earlier when the House met for the day, recently elected MPs took oath.

The Chairman read out obituary references for sitting MP Oscar Fernandes as well as five other former members who recently passed away.

Members stood in silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.

The proceedings were earlier on Monday adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect to the passing away of Fernandes.

