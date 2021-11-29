'Sack Poonia, Save BJP': Advertisement against BJP Rajasthan chief in Ajmer paper

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Ahead of Union Home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Rajasthan, politics in the state BJP has heated up over an advertisement given during former CM Vasundhara Raje’s recent trip to Ajmer.

In the advertisement in support of Raje, the slogan ‘Jai Jai Rajasthan’ is found along with a catchline against BJP Amber MLA Satish Poonia, saying ‘Poonia Bhagao-BJP Bachao’ (‘Sack Poonia, Save BJP’).

The advertisement also makes a pitch to PM Modi and Amit Shah to declare Vasundhara Raje as the face of the Rajasthan BJP and to give her free hand in the state.

Issued in the name of one Ganesh Chaudhary, a former chairman of Ajmer Co-operative Bank, the half-page ad published in an Ajmer newspaper has once again exposed the fault lines within the party. However, Raje has denied any connection with the person who had published the ad.