STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Sack Poonia, Save BJP': Advertisement against BJP Rajasthan chief in Ajmer paper

Ahead of Union Home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Rajasthan, politics in the state BJP has heated up over an advertisement given during former CM Vasundhara Raje’s recent trip to Ajmer.

Published: 29th November 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

A clip of the newspaper ad.

A clip of the newspaper ad.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Ahead of Union Home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Rajasthan, politics in the state BJP has heated up over an advertisement given during former CM Vasundhara Raje’s recent trip to Ajmer.

In the advertisement in support of Raje, the slogan ‘Jai Jai Rajasthan’ is found along with a catchline against BJP Amber MLA Satish Poonia, saying ‘Poonia Bhagao-BJP Bachao’ (‘Sack Poonia, Save BJP’). 
The advertisement also makes a pitch to PM Modi and Amit Shah to declare Vasundhara Raje as the face of the Rajasthan BJP and to give her free hand in the state. 

Issued in the name of one Ganesh Chaudhary, a former chairman of Ajmer Co-operative Bank, the half-page ad published in an Ajmer newspaper has once again exposed the fault lines within the party. However, Raje has denied any connection with the person who had published the ad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satish Poonia Vasundhara Raje Rajasthan BJP
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp