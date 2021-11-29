STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Thane old age home Covid patients stable; 15 samples sent for genome sequencing: Official

Four of them were kept in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit with oxygen support and they were also stable, civil surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar said.

Published: 29th November 2021 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Samples of 15 of the 62 patients have been sent for genome sequencing. (File Photo)

By PTI

THANE: The fifty five inmates of an old age home in Maharashtra's Thane district and seven others who had tested positive for coronavirus were in a "stable" condition at a civil hospital here and samples of 15 of them were sent for genome sequencing, a health official said on Monday.

Four of them were kept in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with oxygen support and they were also stable, civil surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar said.

The 55 fully vaccinated senior citizens staying of the 'Matoshree' old age home, five employees of the facility and two family members of the staff, including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, had tested positive for the viral infection over the weekend following which all of them were admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital.

​ALSO READ | Hysteria must not overtake empathy and common sense: CSIR-IGIB Director Anurag Agarwal on Omicron detection

The district administration had declared Sorgaon village in Bhiwandi tehsil, where the facility is located, as a containment zone.

Dr Pawar said the senior citizens might have contracted the viral infection fast as they move around, eat and have various activities together at the old age home.

Out of the 62 patients admitted to the hospital, 37 are males and 25 females.

The official said 41 of these patients have co-morbid conditions.

Samples of 15 of the 62 patients have been sent for genome sequencing, he said.

All the patients were under observation and the hospital's medial team was attending to them round-the-clock, the official said, noting that most of them were senior citizens who required assistance at all times.

ALSO WATCH:

These patients will be kept in the hospital for at least10 days before a decision is taken on their discharge, he said.

Five other suspected patients from the old age home were also admitted to the hospital's general ward, he added.

Sorgaon village, which has a population of 1,130 with 343 houses, has been declared as a containment zone and other local residents are also being surveyed, officials earlier said.

The district administration is keeping a tab on the health of the patients and taking due steps to check further spread of the infection, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Coronavirus Covid 19 Pandemic Covid 19 in India Covid 19 in Maharashtra Covid 19 in Thane Covid 19 Vaccine
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp