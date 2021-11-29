STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC to change party constitution to induct more members from other states

Mamata Banerjee is the "strongest and most experienced face" to take on BJP nationally and defeat it in the next Lok Sabha polls, the TMC said after its coordination committee meeting.

Published: 29th November 2021 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: With an eye on expanding the party's footprint nationally, the Trinamool Congress Monday announced that it will change the party's constitution to induct more members from other states.

Party supremo Mamata Banerjee is the "strongest and most experienced face" to take on BJP nationally and defeat it in the next Lok Sabha polls, the party said after its coordination committee meeting here.

"Today in our coordination committee meeting it was decided that our next coordination committee meeting will be held in Delhi.

It was also decided that changes will be made in our party Constitution so that we can bring in more people from other states and our national coordination committee can truly have a national footprint," TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O' Brien said.

Newly joined member Pawan Verma, who switched over from JD(U), said TMC will continue to expand nationally.

"Let us tell this that Mamata Banerjee is the strongest, credible and experienced face nationally, to take on the BJP" Brien said.

His comment came when when he was asked about the party's relationship with the Congress, some of whose leaders have joined the TMC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mamata banerjee
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp