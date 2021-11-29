STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP TET paper leak: Over 30 persons arrested, 20 others under STF scanner

Over 15 lakh candidates were set to appear in Teacher Eligibility Test that had to be held in two shifts.

Published: 29th November 2021 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Candidates wait outside an examination centre in Gorakhpur before the announcement on cancellation was made (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Over 30 persons have been arrested so far and another 20 are under the scanner of the UP Special Task Force (STF) in connection with the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) paper leak case here on Monday. 

UP STF had busted the paper leak racket leading to the cancellation of the examination which was scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 28. Over 15 lakh candidates were set to appear in Teacher Eligibility Test that had to be held in two shifts.

According to sources, sleuths of STF suspect that those 20 persons, under its scanner, could be directly or indirectly involved in the racket of leaking the paper playing with the future of lakhs of aspirants. 

Confirming the arrests, UP STF chief Amitabh Yash said that the STF was working on the case and had started arresting the persons involved in the racket a night before the day of examination. “Now STF is in overdrive to nab the kingpins of the racket as soon as possible and proceed with the strictest legal action against them,” said Yash.

ALSO READ | Teacher recruitment exam nixed over paper leak in Uttar Pradesh

“These rackets are operational across the states. Since a huge amount of money is involved in this racket of paper leaks and solver gangs, these exam mafias penetrate all the major recruitment examinations,” said Yash adding that STF was working on the database it had about such rackets and the kingpins. “All the examination conducting agencies are also under our scanner and probe is being conducted covering all the possible aspects of the racket,” said the officer. 

Moreover, notices were also sent to the officials of the agency which had to conduct the examination and some clerks of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB).

According to highly placed sources, Rajendra Kumar Patel, arrested from Prayagraj in connection to a paper leak, disclosed that he was in touch with owners of exam centers and supplied examinees with 'Bluetooth devices’ for cheating. 

Likewise, another arrested accused claimed that he had arranged a solver at Rs 2.5 lakh for his two relatives to solve the paper on their behalf. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, UPTET 2021 Exam date is yet to be announced by the competent authorities. As per recent reports, the exam may be organized on or before December 26, 2021. However, an official confirmation and notice on revised dates are yet to be released by the department concerned.

The exam would be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, UPBEB.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UPTET UPTET paper leak UP Police UPBEB
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp