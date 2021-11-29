STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Work on toy train theme-based park in Arunachal to kick off soon  

Located at an altitude of about 3,048 m and nearly 450 km from state capital Itanagar, Tawang is home to India’s largest Buddhist monastery. 

Published: 29th November 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Train, Railways

Once the toy train comes in operation, it will be second of its kind in the eastern region of India after Darjeeling’s Himalayan Railway. (Representational Image)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Railway’s plan for developing a toy train theme-based park at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, is all set to take off. Work will start soon for the project that is expected to give a boost to tourism in the region close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Located at an altitude of about 3,048 m and nearly 450 km from state capital Itanagar, Tawang is home to India’s largest Buddhist monastery.  “Our soldiers posted in this district along the Inda-China border will also have an opportunity to indulge in recreational activities at the park with their family members. Facilities like food plaza, toy train and other recreational spots will be included in the park,” a senior railway official said.

According to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the park would be developed at a location about 14 km towards the Bumla pass. “The Railway is developing (the project) jointly with the government of Arunachal Pradesh for strengthening tourism and recreation facilities for our brave soldiers,” the NFR said. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had given his nod to the project at a meeting with NFR general manager Anshul Gupta in August.  

“A detailed estimate of approximately Rs 15.5 crore was submitted to the state government after receiving its in-principle approval. Contracts will be awarded after deposition of funds by the government,’’ an NFR spokesperson said. With a total track length of about 2500 m, the toy train will comprise of an engine and three coaches having a capacity of 12 passengers each. The track of toy train is to be built along the periphery of the picturesque Pankang Teng Tso Lake, famously known as PTSO Lake, which is ahead on a bumpy road on a peak surrounding Tawang town. 

Once the toy train comes in operation, it will be second of its kind in the eastern region of India after Darjeeling’s Himalayan Railway. The Tawang toy train project is one of the major projects of Indian Railways in Northeast India aimed at expanding the train footprint in the region. As part of its expansion plan, the national transporter has already shortlisted seven places  in NFR zone to develop them as world-class railway stations. 

Seven places in N-E to get world-class rly stations
Railways has shortlisted seven places — Naharlagun (Arunachal), Dimapur (Nagaland), Kamakhya (Assam),  Imphal (Manipur), Sairang (Mizoram), Rangpo (Sikkim) and Agartala (Tripura) — in NFR 
zone to develop them as world-class railway stations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Line of Actual Control Northeast Frontier Railway Indian Railways
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp