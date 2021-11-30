STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

96 per cent doses administered since May 1 were at government centres, just 4 per cent at private facilities, RS told

MoS Health Pawar said it is the government's endeavour to vaccinate all eligible with the first dose and their due second dose by December this year.

Published: 30th November 2021 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As much as 96 per cent (101.27 crore) of the total Covid vaccine doses administered in the country since May 1 were given at government centres, while just four per cent (4.07 crore) were at private facilities, Rajya Sabha was informed Tuesday.

As on 28th November, 78.19 crore beneficiaries (estimated 83.3 per cent population aged 18 years and above) have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the House in a written reply.

Asked as to by when all citizens are expected to be fully vaccinated, Pawar said it is the government's endeavour to vaccinate all eligible with the first dose and their due second dose by December this year.

Responding to another question, Pawar said government and private vaccination centre wise data was not maintained from the very beginning of the program till April 30.

"Since May 1, 2021, a total of 101.27 crore doses (96 per cent of the total doses) of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at Government vaccination centres while only 4.07 crore doses (4 per cent) were administered at private centres," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid vaccines
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp