96 per cent doses administered since May 1 were at government centres, just 4 per cent at private facilities, RS told

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As much as 96 per cent (101.27 crore) of the total Covid vaccine doses administered in the country since May 1 were given at government centres, while just four per cent (4.07 crore) were at private facilities, Rajya Sabha was informed Tuesday.

As on 28th November, 78.19 crore beneficiaries (estimated 83.3 per cent population aged 18 years and above) have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the House in a written reply.

Asked as to by when all citizens are expected to be fully vaccinated, Pawar said it is the government's endeavour to vaccinate all eligible with the first dose and their due second dose by December this year.

Responding to another question, Pawar said government and private vaccination centre wise data was not maintained from the very beginning of the program till April 30.

"Since May 1, 2021, a total of 101.27 crore doses (96 per cent of the total doses) of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at Government vaccination centres while only 4.07 crore doses (4 per cent) were administered at private centres," she said.