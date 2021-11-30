STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Admiral R Hari Kumar is an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1983

Published: 30th November 2021 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Admiral R Hari Kumar assumed command of the Indian Navy on Tuesday as the 25th Chief of the Naval Staff. He succeeds Admiral Karambir Singh who retires upon superannuation after an illustrious career spanning over 41 years.

Admiral R Hari Kumar is an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1983.

In his career spanning over 38 years, he has commanded Coast Guard Ship C-01, IN Ships Nishank, Kora, Ranvir and the Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat. A Gunnery specialist, he has held several key appointments, including Fleet Operations Officer (FOO) and Fleet Gunnery Officer (FGO) of Western Fleet, Executive Officer (EXO) of INS Vipul, Gunnery Officer of INS Ranjit, commissioning GO of INS Kuthar and commissioning crew of INS Ranvir.

His shore appointments include Command Gunnery Officer at HQWNC, Naval Advisor to Government of Seychelles, UN Mission in Somalia (UNOSOM II) at Mogadishu and Training Commander, INS Dronacharya.

As a Flag Officer, he has served as Commandant of the Naval War College (NWC) at Goa, Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST), Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet (FOCWF), Chief of Staff (COS), Western Naval Command (WNC), Controller Personnel Services (CPS) and Chief of Personnel (COP) at Naval Headquarters.

He has also served as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) at the critical junction during the creation of the institution of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Department of Military Affairs (DMA).

Admiral R Hari Kumar was the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCinC), WNC, at Mumbai prior to taking over as the Chief of Naval Staff on Tuesday.

