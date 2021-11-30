Amitabh Bachchan gets open letter from rationalist, KBC pulls out ‘super power’ episode

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Popular entertainment channel Sony TV has pulled down its Kaun Banega Crorepati episode on ‘Midbrain Activation’ from all platforms. The move follows an open letter to the show host Amitabh Bachchan by Mangaluru-based rationalist and president of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations, Narendra Nayak.

Taking serious exception to the broadcast of the episode, Nayak, in his open letter, had stated that endorsement of such ‘super power’ is a travesty of common sense and against the Constitution of India, pointing to Article 51 A(h) which states that it is duty of every citizen to develop scientific temper, the spirit of inquiry and humanism.

He had also said that if such super powers were to exist, it would be a Nobel prize-winning discovery because it goes against all known principles of medical sciences — vision without light falling on the retina — that too, not any flashes or a sense of light or darkness, but fully developed faculties. In the controversial episode, a girl was shown demonstrating that she could see things even when blindfolded.

Nayak said he received a response to his open letter from the private channel on Monday. The mail said, “Thank you for your viewership. We would like to inform you that that the said episode has been pulled off from all platforms, we have suitably edited the scenes. Further, we have sensitised the team to be more vigilant and avoid such interactions for all future episodes.”

Further, the mail added, “At Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), our endeavour at all times has been to ensure that the content is within the framework of the laws of India. SPNI is sensitive to the sentiments of our viewers. We place great emphasis on providing wholesome quality entertainment and we take care to ensure the sensibilities of our viewers are not affected.” It has asked Nayak to approach the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council within 15 days if he is not satisfied with the response.