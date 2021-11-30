STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amitabh Bachchan gets open letter from rationalist, KBC pulls out ‘super power’ episode

Popular entertainment channel Sony TV has pulled down its Kaun Banega Crorepati episode on ‘Midbrain Activation’ from all platforms.

Published: 30th November 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan started hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2006.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan started hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2006. (Photo | KBC)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Popular entertainment channel Sony TV has pulled down its Kaun Banega Crorepati episode on ‘Midbrain Activation’ from all platforms. The move follows an open letter to the show host Amitabh Bachchan by Mangaluru-based rationalist and president of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations, Narendra Nayak. 

Taking serious exception to the broadcast of the episode, Nayak, in his open letter, had stated that endorsement of such ‘super power’ is a travesty of common sense and against the Constitution of India, pointing to Article 51 A(h) which states that it is duty of every citizen to develop scientific temper, the spirit of inquiry and humanism. 

He had also said that if such super powers were to exist, it would be a Nobel prize-winning discovery because it goes against all known principles of medical sciences — vision without light falling on the retina — that too, not any flashes or a sense of light or darkness, but fully developed faculties. In the controversial episode, a girl  was shown demonstrating that she could see things even when blindfolded.

Nayak said he received a response to his open letter from the private channel on Monday.  The mail said, “Thank you for your viewership. We would like to inform you that that the said episode has been pulled off from all platforms, we have suitably edited the scenes. Further, we have sensitised the team to be more vigilant and avoid such interactions for all future episodes.”

Further, the mail added, “At Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), our endeavour at all times has been to ensure that the content is within the framework of the laws of India. SPNI is sensitive to the sentiments of our viewers. We place great emphasis on providing wholesome quality entertainment and we take care to ensure the sensibilities of our viewers are not affected.” It has asked Nayak to approach the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council within 15 days if he is not satisfied with the response.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaun Banega Crorepati Amitabh Bachchan
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp