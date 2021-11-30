STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam reports 140 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

With two fatalities in Nalbari, and one each in Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, and Sivasagar districts, the death toll rose to 6,098 persons.

COVID Death

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam reported six deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, while 140 more persons tested positive for the infection, pushing the tally to 6,16,708, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

One person had succumbed to the disease and 133 fresh infections were registered on Sunday. With two fatalities in Nalbari, and one each in Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, and Sivasagar districts, the death toll rose to 6,098 persons.

NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

With the detection of 140 patients against the testing of 35,539 samples on Monday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 0.39 per cent for the day, the NHM bulletin said.

The state had tested 20,870 samples for COVID-19 on Sunday. Currently, the state has a total of 1,248 active cases. Of the new cases, the highest 54 were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by 16 in Jorhat, and eight each in Barpeta and Kamrup.

With 6,16,708 total COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.40 per cent against total testing of 2,57,09,342 samples so far.

During the day, the state reported more recoveries than the number of new infections at 230, the NHM said. In Assam, 6,08,015 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19. The NHM further said a total of 3,29,51,330 doses of vaccines have been administered.

