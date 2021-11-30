Big infrastructure projects in Modi’s platter for UP as polls loom  

By Express News Service

LUCKLNOW: With battle lines drawn for 2022 assembly elections due early next year in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to pay multiple visits to launch a number of big ticket infrastructure projects in country’s most politically crucial state in the month of December.

Having paid 3-4 visits to Uttar Pradesh in November to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway on November 16, inaugurate Jhansi node of UP Defence Corridor and Arjun Sahayak Irrigation project in Mahoba on November 19

followed by his two-day stay in Lucknow to attend 56th DG/IG conference on November 19-21, the PM laid the stone of Jewar International Airport in Greater Noida on November 25.

In the month of December, the PM is likely to visit the state as many time before the notification of the 2022 Assembly polls.

Modi is likely to visit Prayagraj to inaugurate development projects worth crores on December 5.

He will embark upon a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to unveil his dream project Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project on December 13 and 14.

Before that, the PM is also expected to visit Gorakhpur to inaugurate AIIMS, nine hi-tech ICMR labs at BRD Medical College as well as a fertilizer plant on December 7.

Furthermore, the schedule for inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway and to lay the foundation of the Ganga Expressway, is likely to be finalised soon, said the sources.

“Yes, a number of major projects are getting ready for inauguration by the Prime Minister. Many projects getting completed now are being inaugurated,” said an official spokesman.

On December 13, the PM is likely to inaugurate his dream project Shrikashi Vishwanath Dham following which every house in Varanasi will receive prasad from the temple and a book on the project.

Dialogue with CMs from BJP-ruled states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a dialogue with CMs of BJP-ruled states, as well as with over 200 mayors, and address a public rally in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. The PM may also

visit Sewapuri, the country’s first model block