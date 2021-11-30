STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP's Tarun Chugh questions Navjot Sidhu's 'silence' over alleged sacrilege incident in Pakistan

Chugh alleged that the minorities in Pakistan were not only "unsafe and threatened" but were also "living in extreme humiliation".

Published: 30th November 2021 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

National BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh

National BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Hitting out at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday asked why is he silent over the alleged sacrilege of a religious text of the Sikhs in Pakistan's Sindh.

Condemning the incident, which he said happened at "Gurdwara Sri Guru Harkrishen Sahib in village Kot Meer Badan Khan Bajarani in Kashmore district of Sindh", the BJP general secretary demanded that the Pakistan government take strict action against the culprits.

Chugh alleged that the minorities in Pakistan were not only "unsafe and threatened" but were also "living in extreme humiliation".

"Why has Sidhu been quiet on such issues though he kept singing praise of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claiming him to be his friend.

What kind of friendship is this if Sidhu cannot protect the interests of the Sikhs in Pakistan?” he posed.

The incident was disgraceful and hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikhs and the Hindus "as not only the Guru Granth Sahib was disrespected, Rs 1.5 lakh PKR (Pakistani currency) was also stolen from the donation box," Chugh claimed.

