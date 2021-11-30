STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre ignoring demand for caste census: Mayawati

Mayawati accused the Yogi Adityanath government of meting out step motherly treatment to Muslims and creating fear among them in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 30th November 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

BSP chief Mayawati.

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday charged that the Centre is ignoring the demand for a caste census due to its casteist mentality.

She also accused the Yogi Adityanath government of meting out step motherly treatment to Muslims and creating fear among them in Uttar Pradesh.

"BSP supports the demand of OBC community for caste census. Due to 'jatiwadi mansikta' (casteiest mentality), the Centre is ignoring the demand," she charged.

Mayawati was talking to reporters after a review meeting of Muslims, Jat and OBC community office bearers of her party here for the reserved seats (86 out of 403 seats are reserved for SC) in the state.

Attacking the state government, she alleged, "Among religious minorities, Muslims are very upset in all matters with the state government. In this government their progress has stopped. Their exploitation is being done by framing them in fake cases and fear is created among them with new rules and laws. This also shows the BJP's step motherly treatment towards them".

"In my government, their progress and security was ensured," she asserted.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the Congress did not implement the Mandal commission report and the BSP got it implemented in the VP Singh government due to which OBC community got reservation facilities.

She further alleged that Centre and "casteist" state government are making reservation ineffective by making new rules and laws and also taking support of courts and the same is happening in Uttar Pradesh also.

Mayawati promised that if the BSP is voted to power, her government will ensure progress, welfare and security of Jats and OBC communities besides that of Muslims.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayawati caste census
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp