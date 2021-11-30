STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh: Superintendent of residential school makes students work in paddy field; suspended

Published: 30th November 2021

By PTI

DANTEWADA: A superintendent of a state-run residential school for boys in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district was suspended on Tuesday after he allegedly made some students of the facility work in his paddy field, an official said.

The action was taken after a purported video surfaced on social media earlier in the day, in which over a dozen children could be seen harvesting paddy along with some labourers in a field.

Linga Ram Markam, an assistant teacher posted as the in-charge superintendent of Balak Ashram in Potali village under Kuakonda development block, had allegedly taken students to his farm in Sameli village for labour work, the official from the tribal development department said.

The hostel of the residential school is managed by the tribal development department, while the school is run by the school education department, he said.

“After a video of the students working in the field surfaced, the department's local officials were asked to investigate the matter.

Prima facie, Markam was found guilty of negligence and was placed under suspension with immediate effect," the official said.

As per preliminary information, the superintendent had taken the children to work in his field on Sunday, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

