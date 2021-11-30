STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID vaccine: Expert groups considering scientific evidence on need for booster dose

NTAGI and NEGVAC are deliberating and considering scientific evidence for the need and justification for booster dose, Rajya Sabha was told.

Published: 30th November 2021 07:28 PM

COVID-19 booster

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) are deliberating and considering scientific evidence for the need and justification for booster dose, Rajya Sabha was told on Tuesday.

Responding to a query on the stand of the Indian Government on booster doses, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply said some countries are providing booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

"The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) are deliberating and considering scientific evidences related to dose schedule of COVID vaccines as well as the need and justification for booster dose," she said.

Comments

