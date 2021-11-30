STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J-K statehood to be restored after killings end: BJP on Article 370

On August 5, 2019, centre scrapped J&K’s special status and bifurcated J&K state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature). 

Published: 30th November 2021 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmir lockdown

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  J&K BJP general secretary Ashok Koul on Monday said statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be restored when the selective killings end and normalcy is restored.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told the floor of Parliament that statehood would be restored when situation improves in the state,” Koul told reporters in north Kashmir’s Bandipora.

On August 5, 2019, centre scrapped J&K’s special status and bifurcated J&K state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature). 

Koul said when normalcy is restored, selective killings stop and common man walks freely without any fear, the statehood would be stored. He said PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have said the statehood would be restored and “BJP also in favour of restoration of statehood”.

Asked when elections would be held, Koul said elections would be held soon after the Delimitation Commission submits its report on delimitation of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in J&K.

“The Delimitation Commission has to submit its report by March 2022,” he said.Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to J&K last month had stated that after completion of delimitation, elections would be held and statehood restored.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Koul BJP Article 370
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp