J-K statehood to be restored after killings end: BJP on Article 370

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: J&K BJP general secretary Ashok Koul on Monday said statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be restored when the selective killings end and normalcy is restored.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told the floor of Parliament that statehood would be restored when situation improves in the state,” Koul told reporters in north Kashmir’s Bandipora.

On August 5, 2019, centre scrapped J&K’s special status and bifurcated J&K state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).

Koul said when normalcy is restored, selective killings stop and common man walks freely without any fear, the statehood would be stored. He said PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have said the statehood would be restored and “BJP also in favour of restoration of statehood”.

Asked when elections would be held, Koul said elections would be held soon after the Delimitation Commission submits its report on delimitation of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in J&K.

“The Delimitation Commission has to submit its report by March 2022,” he said.Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to J&K last month had stated that after completion of delimitation, elections would be held and statehood restored.