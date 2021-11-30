Judge to the rescue of Dalit IIT aspirant; Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh contributes Rs 15,000 towards her fees

By Online Desk

LUCKNOW: A judge of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has reportedly volunteered to contribute Rs 15,000 to a Dalit student, whose father was a kidney patient, to help her join the dual degree course at IIT, Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

The student Sanskriti Ranjan was allotted a seat in IIT, BHU, after cracking it through the Joint entrance examination (JEE) advanced. However, she could not arrange Rs 15,000 fees to be paid before the scheduled date.

Although the petitioner and her father wrote several times to Joint Seat Allocation Authority for an extension of time indicating the precarious condition for which she could not deposit the fee, no reply was forthcoming from the authority, according to Live Law.

After hearing the petitioner, the bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh directed the Joint Seat Allocation Authority and IIT, BHU to admit the student in the mathematics and computing, five years, bachelor and master of technology, course and also directed the BHU to create a supernumerary seat for the Dalit student if there is no vacant seat.

The bench asked the student to report at BHU within three days along with necessary documents for admission.

In a humane gesture, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh came forward to contribute Rs 15,000 to the student to help her join the course. He handed over the amount to the student after the court hours.