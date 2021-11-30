STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Long live 'debate-less' parliamentary democracy: Chidambaram, Omar's dig at government

The farm bills were passed without a debate when the two sides did not agree and they were repealed without a debate when the two sides agreed, Chidambaram said.

Published: 30th November 2021 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a dig at the government on Tuesday over the repeal of the farm laws without a debate in Parliament, saying "long live debate-less parliamentary democracy".

Parliament on Monday passed the bill to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws at the centre of protests by farmers for over a year with the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha giving their approval in quick succession amid an uproar on the first day of the Winter session without any discussion.

In a tweet, Chidambaram said that ahead of the Parliament session, the prime minister offered to debate "any issue", and on the first day and on the first item of business, the farm bills were repealed without a debate.

"The Agriculture Minister's logic to deny a debate was baffling: he said 'when the Government and the Opposition agree there is no need for a debate'!" the former Union minister said.

The farm bills were passed without a debate when the two sides did not agree and they were repealed without a debate when the two sides agreed, Chidambaram said, adding that, "whichever way, there was no debate".

"Long live debate-less Parliamentary democracy!" he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that repealing the three farm laws without a debate in Parliament shows that the government is "terrified" and knows that it has done something wrong.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on November 19 that the three farm legislations would be repealed.

The three laws were Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday too targeted the government.

"Passed without discussion; repealed without discussion. A new model of democracy for a new India," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chidambaram Omar Abdullah Farm Laws
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp