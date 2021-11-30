STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man arrested for harassing Bengali actress

Ghosh, a film and television actress, had lodged a complaint with the police regarding the harassment and threats of the accused, a police officer said.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KOLKATA: A man has been arrested for allegedly harassing and threatening Bengali actress Arunima Ghosh, police said on Tuesday.

"This man has been harassing the actress for the last two years. He has been threatening to kill the actress. On Sunday night, he had gone to the actress' house following which she lodged a complaint," he added.

This is for the third time that the man has been arrested for the same offence, police said.

