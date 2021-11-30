STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Minister in Goa cabinet sexually exploited woman by misusing power': Congress seeks his sacking

Chodankar claimed that he had seen the objectionable videos of the minister and heard the audio clips in which the minister has threatened the woman.

Published: 30th November 2021 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

The Congress leader claimed that the number of rapes in Goa doubled compared to the national average.

By PTI

PANAJI: The opposition Congress on Tuesday alleged that a minister in the BJP-led government in Goa had sexually exploited a woman by misusing his power and threatening her.

Addressing a press conference, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar alleged that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was helping the minister, whose name he didn't reveal, to destroy the "electronic evidence" including the objectionable video clips of the minister.

"The CM should sack the minister within 15 days and take legal action against him for misusing his power to sexually exploit the woman," he demanded.

Chodankar claimed that he had seen the objectionable videos of the minister and heard the audio clips in which the minister has threatened the woman.

The Congress leader claimed that the number of rapes in Goa doubled compared to the national average and that the majority of the victims are minors.

He said the name of the minister has not been revealed to protect the dignity of his family and of the victim.

"But if no action is taken in the next 15 days, we will disclose the name of the minister," Chodankar said. Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president Beena Naik said an agitation will be launched if the concerned minister is not removed.

While chief minister Pramod Sawant was not available for his comments, BJP MLA Carlos Almeida, who represents the Vasco assembly segment, backed the allegation raised by Congress.

"As far as the sex scandal is concerned my friend has seen that video. This video will affect five states. The BJP has to block the minister," he demanded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Goa
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp