'Minister in Goa cabinet sexually exploited woman by misusing power': Congress seeks his sacking

PANAJI: The opposition Congress on Tuesday alleged that a minister in the BJP-led government in Goa had sexually exploited a woman by misusing his power and threatening her.

Addressing a press conference, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar alleged that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was helping the minister, whose name he didn't reveal, to destroy the "electronic evidence" including the objectionable video clips of the minister.

"The CM should sack the minister within 15 days and take legal action against him for misusing his power to sexually exploit the woman," he demanded.

Chodankar claimed that he had seen the objectionable videos of the minister and heard the audio clips in which the minister has threatened the woman.

The Congress leader claimed that the number of rapes in Goa doubled compared to the national average and that the majority of the victims are minors.

He said the name of the minister has not been revealed to protect the dignity of his family and of the victim.

"But if no action is taken in the next 15 days, we will disclose the name of the minister," Chodankar said. Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president Beena Naik said an agitation will be launched if the concerned minister is not removed.

While chief minister Pramod Sawant was not available for his comments, BJP MLA Carlos Almeida, who represents the Vasco assembly segment, backed the allegation raised by Congress.

"As far as the sex scandal is concerned my friend has seen that video. This video will affect five states. The BJP has to block the minister," he demanded.