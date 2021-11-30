STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No proposal under consideration for creation of Vidarbha state: Government to Lok Sabha

Minister Nityanand Rai said demands and representations are received from time to time from various individuals and organisations for the creation of new states.

Published: 30th November 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai speaks in Lok Sabha during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday said it has no proposal under consideration for the creation of a separate Vidarbha state out of Maharashtra.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this in Lok Sabha in reply to a question on whether any step has been taken or proposed to be taken by the government to carve out a separate Vidarbha state out of Maharashtra.

"No such proposal is under consideration with government," he replied.

The minister said demands and representations are received from time to time from various individuals and organisations for the creation of new states.

"Creation of a new state has wide ramifications and has a direct bearing on the federal polity of our country.

Government takes a decision on the matter of formation of new states after taking into consideration all relevant factors, and only when there is a broad consensus on the issue," Rai said.

