Parts of Gujarat may receive active wet spell till December 2: IMD

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Parts of Gujarat are likely to receive an active spell of rainfall till December 2 due to the western disturbance over the northwest and adjoining central India, the Met department said in its forecast on Tuesday.

It advised fishermen to not venture into the Arabian sea in the south Gujarat coast during this period and asked farmers to store harvested produce in safe places and suspend irrigation activities.

On Wednesday and Thursday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the districts like Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Chhota Udepur, Aravalli, Dahod and Mahisagar, Aravalli, Anand, Vadodara, Narmada, Bharuch, Tapi, Amreli and Bhavnagar, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a special bulletin.

On Tuesday, isolated places in some districts of north and south Gujarat, as well as Saurashtra, will witness light to moderate rain with a thunderstorm and lightning, it said.

Due to squally weather and wind reaching up to the speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph along and off the south Gujarat coast and adjoining northwest Arabian sea on December 1-2, fishermen are advised not to venture along and off the coast during these two days, it said.

The IMD has issued an advisory to farmers in Gujarat to postpone irrigation to rabi crops during the forecast period and keep harvested produce in safe places.

It has also asked farmers of the affected districts to arrange for extensive drainage facilities to avoid water-logging in fields and keep animals inside and ensure water does not enter poultry houses.

