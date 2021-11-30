STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Plea to ban Salman Khurshid's book dismissed, Delhi High Court says 'filed for publicity'

The Delhi High Court found that the petitioner had even not made the author of the book and publication house a party in the petition.

Published: 30th November 2021 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The high court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking direction to Centre and the Delhi government to ban the release of Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood In Our Times, a book written by Salman Khurshid. The High Court described the petitioner as a “chance taking petitioner” who had filed the plea for “publicity”. “We will not give you any chance.

These are all chance-taking petitioners. It is for publicity,” said a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh. The HC also pulled up the petitioner for not making the author of the book or publication house a party to the plea. “You want a complete ban on the book but have not made the author a party. Why are you feeling so shy and not joining the author as a party?” the bench said.

Later, the petitioner’s counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition and file a fresh one. The court allowed him to withdraw the petition. “He has no courage to join Salman Kurshid as a party. What type of PIL he will argue? If you are so much worried about the name of the author or the senior advocate, you should not have filed the PIL. These are blackmailing or publicity petitions,” the bench said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Salman Khurshid ISIS congress Boko Haram Hindutva Sunrise Over Ayodhya
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp