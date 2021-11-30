Sansad TV-Rajya Sabha mandatory, says Centre to multi-system, cable operators

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued fresh directions to all multi-system operators and cable operators to carry the mandatory channels, particularly Sansad TV-Rajya Sabha, on their networks.

The Central government recently notified Sansad TV-Rajya Sabha as a ‘news and current affairs’ channel. The advisory further says that violation will invite action.

“All MSOs and cable operators are accordingly directed to carry the mandatory channels appropriately in respective genres on their cable TV networks. Any violation of Section 8 of the Cable Act shall invite such action as provided in the Cable TV Act and the rules framed there under as well as the terms and conditions stipulated in the MSO permission, as the case may be,” reads the advisory.

Roop Sharma, president of Cable Operators Federation of India (COFI), however, had said that instead of imposing state channels on viewers, the government must make efforts to improve content on its channels to attract viewership.

According to the association, there were 60-70,000 cable operators in the country before the Covid-19 outbreak and the number may vary because mergers take place frequently.