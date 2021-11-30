STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Vinod Dua remains extremely critical and fragile': Daughter on veteran journalist's health

The 67-year-old journalist, a pioneer in broadcast Hindi journalism with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV, was last night moved to the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospital on the advice of doctors.

Published: 30th November 2021

Senior Journalist Vinod Dua (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The condition of veteran journalist Vinod Dua continues to be "extremely critical and fragile", his daughter, actor-comic Mallika Dua, said on Tuesday.

The 67-year-old journalist, a pioneer in broadcast Hindi journalism with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV, was last night moved to the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospital on the advice of doctors here.

"He was moved to the Apollo Hospital ICU last night where he can be cared for better. He remains extremely critical and fragile. He has been a fighter his entire life. Uncompromising and relentless. His family is the same when it comes to him," Mallika Dua wrote on her Instagram Story.

Vinod Dua, who was hospitalised with Covid earlier this year, lost his wife, radiologist Padmavati 'Chinna' Dua, to the virus in June.

"Mama would not have given up on him or watch him give up on himself. She will guide us to do what's best for him. My sister and I are okay. We were raised by the strongest," added Mallika Dua in her post, adding that she will share the latest update on her father's status once she speaks to the doctors after morning rounds.

On Monday, Mallika Dua said her father was in the ICU of a city hospital here and his condition was "beyond critical".

As news of his ill-health spread, so did fake news that he had passed away and some people even posted condolence messages, prompting his daughter to request people to not spread rumours.

Vinod Dua and his wife were in a hospital in Gurgaon when the second Covid wave was at its peak.

The journalist's health has suffered ever since and he has been in and out of hospitals.

The couple is also parents to elder daughter Bakul Dua, a clinical psychologist.

