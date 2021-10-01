2022 UP polls: Tejasvi Surya takes ‘Bhaijaan’ jibe at Samajwadi Party

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Taking the controversial ‘Abbajaan’ jibe of UP CM Yogi Adityanath further, BJP MP and national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Tejasvi Surya slammed the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) regime during which, he claimed, the policy of appeasement of one community was followed but the interests of only one family were protected.

“While the principle of 'sabka saath, sabka vishwas' is being followed in extending the benefits of welfare schemes in the present dispensation headed by Yogiji, the previous government the norm was ‘Bhaijaan ke saath... Mian ka Vishwaas aur Apna Vikas,” said the BJYM chief.

While delivering the inaugural address of the BJYM working committee meeting in Lucknow on Friday, Surya claimed that it was only after Yogi came to power that the equal development of all sections of the society started in UP.

The firebrand BJP MP from Bengaluru (south) assured the party of all help in the upcoming assembly polls early next year. He said that he along with his team would visit all six organisational regions and each of 18 divisions in the state to assist the party in the run-up to the electoral battle of 2022.

“UP elections results have nationwide repercussions. We will ensure that the party gets a bigger mandate in 2022 than 2017,” he said. Taking a jibe at the opposition, the BJYM chief said: “Haathi thak gaya hai...cycle puncture ho gayi hai. sab jagah bas kamal hi kamal khilega” (The elephant has got tired and the cycle is punctured. Now only lotus will bloom everywhere in UP).

ALSO READ | 2022 UP polls: BJP, Nishad party join hands as state sees realignment of political forces

with all praise for law and order in the state, Surya referred to senior SP leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan and BSP’s Mau MLA Mukhtar Ansari as “mafias” who were behind the bars for their deeds. He also paid tributes to former UP CM late Kalyan Singh calling him a Hindutva icon who played a pivotal role in saving Sanatan civilisation. Surya added that the firebrand leader was the one “who had integrity, character and commitment”.

At the same time, he credited PM Narendra Modi and scores of BJYM workers for the “500-year-old dream” of Ram temple taking shape in Ayodhya.

Listing out the achievements of the central government, Surya said whether it was the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35(A), the law against Triple Talaq or Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), BJP did what it promised.

However, addressing the concluding session of the BJYM working committee meeting, CM Yogi called upon the youth of the state to make Uttar Pradesh the number one economy and take the state ahead on the path of development.

“The energy of youth is the power of a nation. The next six years are going to be very crucial for the development of Uttar Pradesh. We have to ensure that if UP is biggest in terms of population, it should be number one in terms of the economy also,” said CM Yogi. He added that his government was heading in the right direction and the state which used to be in the number six position has jumped to become the number two economy in the country.

