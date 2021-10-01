STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akhilesh smells extortion racket behind Kanpur businessman's death 

The SP chief said someone is not saving the accused but saving himself as its strings are linked to the ‘vasooli tantra’ (extortion racket).

Published: 01st October 2021 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Friday that there was an extortion racket linked to the Kanpur businessman death case. “Someone” was saving himself in the case, he said.

Businessman Manish Gupta was beaten to death by a police party during a midnight raid in his hotel room in Gorakhpur on Monday. Consequently, six police personnel were suspended and were booked for murder under Section 302 of IPC. Gupta was staying in the hotel Krishna Palace in the Ramgarhtal area along with two friends.

However, no arrest in the case has been made as yet and all the cops are absconding.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the SP chief posted: “No policeman has been arrested in the Manish Gupta murder case yet. This shows that they did not escape themselves but they were made to escape. Actually, someone is not saving the accused but saving himself as its strings are linked to the ‘vasooli tantra’ (extortion racket).”

The SP chief further lashed out at the BJP government saying: “Zero tolerance is also a jumla (rhetoric) of the BJP.” It is an apparent reference to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s repeated assertions that the state has zero tolerance towards crime and corruption.

While the autopsy report revealed that the businessman died of a coma induced by severe ante-mortem injuries on head and wounds on other body parts, UP police officials on Thursday claimed that Gupta died due to a head injury caused by falling when he tried to escape during a police raid at a hotel where he was staying in Gorakhpur.

