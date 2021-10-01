STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal bypolls: Over 57 per cent voting in Bhowanipore, highest in Samserganj at nearly 80 per cent 

A high voting rate at 79.92 per cent and 77.63 per cent was recorded in Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur seats respectively.

Published: 01st October 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

around 10,000 people including field assistants and their family members would campaign in the Huzurabad bypoll.

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Bhowanipore assembly constituency, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting, registered over 57 per cent polling during Thursday's by-election, a senior Election Commission official said.

A high voting rate at 79.92 per cent and 77.63 per cent was recorded in Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur seats respectively, where polls had to be countermanded during the April-May assembly elections following the death of two candidates.

"In Bhowanipore, there was a turnout of 57.09 per cent. Samserganj registered maximum voting turnout during yesterday's polling," the official told PTI.

The voting, which was held from 7 am to 6 pm, was by and large peaceful, he added.

A total of 6,97,164 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the three constituencies.

Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo, is pitted against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas in Bhabanipur.

The chief minister, who lost from the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections held earlier this year, has to win this by-poll to retain the post.

Votes will be counted on October 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhowanipore bypoll Samserganj bypoll
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp