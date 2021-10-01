BJP suffers big setback as another MLA from north Bengal quits party

Pronab Mandal By

KOLKATA: The BJP on Friday received another jolt in its north Bengal stronghold as the MLA from Raiganj in North 24 Dinajpur, Krishna Kalyani, announced his resignation from the party on Friday. The resignation came a day after the saffron camp sent Kalyani a showcause notice for speaking against the party’s Raiganj MP and former Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri.

Earlier, Kalyani had accused Debasree of hatching a conspiracy against him.

"I cannot work in the same party where the Raiganj MP is. I worked for the people and in return, I have been issued a showcause letter. People of Raiganj hardly see the MP’s face but she is being awarded. It is better to quit the party," said Kalyani.

The MLA, however, did not disclose anything about his future course of action or whether he would join any other political party.

BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar requested Kalyani to return to the party. "I would like to request him to consider his decision and come back. The issue can be resolved by holding dialogues," he said.

Last month, Kalyani had expressed his displeasure against BJP leadership saying he would take a decision on his political future shortly if his grievances were not addressed. Referring to the defection of MLAs from the party, he had also said those leaving the party must have serious grievances that have not been taken care of.

Since the Assembly elections, four BJP MLA defected to the TMC reducing the saffron camp’s legislative strength to 71 from 77. Two sitting MPs, who won in the Assembly polls, resigned as they decided to continue as lawmakers in the Parliament.