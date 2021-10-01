Chaudhari takes over as IAF chief 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari took over as the Chief of the Air Staff on Thursday.

The CAS said: “Enhancement of operational capability through integration of newly inducted platforms, weapons and equipment with existing assets and dovetailing the same in concepts of operations will remain a priority area,” he said after taking charge.

An alumnus of NDA, Chaudhari was commissioned in December 1982 in the fighter stream of the IAF. He has flown more than 3,800 hours on fighters and trainer aircraft. Chaudhari has tenanted many significant command and staff appointments. He has commanded a MiG-29 Squadron, two Air Force Stations and Western Air Command.

His staff appointments include Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ Eastern Air Command, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Air Defence), Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Personnel Officers), Deputy Commandant of Air Force Academy and Air Assistant to Chief of the Air Staff. Since July, Chaudhari had been serving as the IAF vice-chief.