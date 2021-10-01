STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chaudhari takes over as IAF chief 

An alumnus of NDA, Chaudhari was commissioned in December 1982 in the fighter stream of the IAF. He has flown more than 3,800 hours on fighters and trainer aircraft.

Published: 01st October 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari takes charge as the new Chief of Air Staff at Vayu Bhawan in New Delhi Thursday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari took over as the Chief of the Air Staff on Thursday.
The CAS said: “Enhancement of operational capability through integration of newly inducted platforms, weapons and equipment with existing assets and dovetailing the same in concepts of operations will remain a priority area,” he said after taking charge. 

An alumnus of NDA, Chaudhari was commissioned in December 1982 in the fighter stream of the IAF. He has flown more than 3,800 hours on fighters and trainer aircraft. Chaudhari has tenanted many significant command and staff appointments. He has commanded a MiG-29 Squadron, two Air Force Stations and Western Air Command.

His staff appointments include Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ Eastern Air Command, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Air Defence), Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Personnel Officers), Deputy Commandant of Air Force Academy and Air Assistant to Chief of the Air Staff. Since July, Chaudhari had been serving as the IAF vice-chief. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V R Chaudhari
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp