STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED files chargesheet against Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar in money laundering case

The chargesheet, which is voluminous in the record has been filed in Rouse Avenue Court, which kept the matter on October 4, for consideration.

Published: 01st October 2021 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a chargesheet (Prosecution Complaint) against Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar in connection with a Rs 500-crore money laundering case.

He was arrested by the ED in August month this year and is currently undergoing judicial custody.

The chargesheet, which is voluminous in the record has been filed in Rouse Avenue Court, which kept the matter on October 4, for consideration.

The bail application of Gautam Thapar was also listed before Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal's Court and detailed arguments were made on behalf of him and the bail matter is adjourned to October 7 for further arguments.

Gautam Thapar is represented by Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, briefed by Advocate Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner, Karanjawala and Co. and comprising Vir Sandhu, Rajat Soni, Vivek Suri, Niharika Karanjawala, Apoorva Pandey, Mridul Yadav, Abhimanshu Dhyani and Sahil Modi.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea of Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar challenging the ground of his arrest in a money laundering case.

Thapar's advocate Vijay Aggarwal during an argument in bail plea said, "Investigation and interrogation against the applicant are completed and no grounds for continued custody are made out."

The continued detention of the applicant who has been languishing in the custody at the pre-trial stage does not appear to be warranted, the lawyer submitted.

ED had arrested Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar in a money laundering case following searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Mumbai.

According to the ED, An ECIR was registered against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty Ltd., Oyster Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. and others, alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion/ misappropriation of public money during the period 2017 to 2019.

Earlier, ED told the Delhi Court that the investigation revealed that approximately Rs 500.11 crores proceeds of crime, were laundered through Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd (OBPL), Jhabua Power Limited (JPL), Jhabua Power Investment Ltd. (JPIL), Avantha Power and Infrastructure Ltd (APIL), Avantha Realty Ltd. (ARL) etc. which are being controlled and beneficially owned directly or indirectly by Gautam Thapar.

ED told the court that the probe disclosed that the same agreements were made by these entities to fraudulently obtain huge amounts running into more than Rs 500 crores from Yes Bank and further by different modes of layering the tainted amount was laundered and the loan account thus turned NPA causing a loss of huge public money.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorte Avantha group Gautam Thapar money laundering case
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp