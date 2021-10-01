STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five Navy personnel on expedition to Mt Trishul missing following avalanche

Published: 01st October 2021 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Avalanche

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Five members of a mountaineering expedition team of the Indian Navy went missing on Friday following an avalanche at Mt Trishul in the western Kumaun region of Uttarakhand.

Navy officials said a multi-agency team has been deployed to carry out search and rescue operations for the mission personnel.

The 20-member expedition was flagged off at Mumbai on September 3 and 10 climbers had started the final leg of their journey to the summit this morning but were caught in the avalanche, they said.

"While five of the 10 climbers are safe, search and rescue operations for the remaining five personnel is in progress in coordination with the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)," Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

