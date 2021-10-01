STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Newly elected Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi meets PM Modi, discusses farmers' crisis

This is Channi's first meeting with Modi after becoming chief minister. Sources said that the farmers issue is learnt to have been discussed during the meeting.

Published: 01st October 2021 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here.

Sources said that the farmers issue is learnt to have been discussed during the meeting.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders against three farm laws since November last year and have been demanding the legislations be repealed.

The delay in the paddy procurement was also on the agenda, the sources said.

