No salary for unjabbed J&K secretariat staff, HCWs hired in pandemic lose jobs

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government decided not to release salary of unvaccinated employees working at the Civil Secretariat and also ordered disengaging of all nursing orderlies hired during the pandemic.

An order issued by Deputy Secretary to Government, Malik Suhail directed all the administrative secretaries to ensure vaccination of all employees working in their departments in Jammu and Srinagar. The government has sought a list of unvaccinated employees from the administrative secretaries

Earlier, the Director Finance, General Administration Department had directed the Administrative Secretaries to share the Covid certificates of all the employees till September 27 positive failing which the salary for September shall not be drawn in favour of defaulters. As of September 29, a total of 1,12,95,971 vaccines have been provided to people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the government has terminated services of all the nursing orderlies hired during the pandemic. In Jammu, the sacked personnel protested at GMC and demanded that their services be extended. “We worked during Covid times and risked our lives attending to the patients. When we were hired, we were told that we will be given an extension,” said one of the sacked orderlies.

If the government had told them that their services would only be for one year, he said, most of them would not have applied and joined the duty.