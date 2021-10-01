STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rise in Naxal activities in Jharkhand, loot of mineral reserves cause for concern: Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey

Pandey also said development and good governance established by the previous BJP government in the state has been shattered by the present dispensation.

Published: 01st October 2021 01:20 PM



Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey has expressed concern over a “spurt” in Naxal activities and “loot” of mineral reserves in Jharkhand.

He also said development and good governance established by the previous BJP government in the state has been “shattered” by the present dispensation.

“Extremism and Naxalism have started spreading its tentacles in the state, and freedom is also being granted to loot mineral reserves,” Pandey said on Thursday, without elaborating.

Opposition parties including the Congress, were oriented around the politics of alliance and compromise, whereas the Narendra Modi government has been delivering on the expectations and aspirations of people, he asserted.

Responding to a demand by Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ashok Bhalotia to set up heavy industries in the state, Pandey said his ministry is keen to develop Jamshedpur as an auto hub.

The central government has been implementing various prorammes to encourage industries under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme, he said.

It has a provision of about Rs 57,000 crore for setting up auto and auto component units in the country, the minister said.

“All possible steps will be taken to revive heavy industries, including the Heavy Engineering Corporation Ltd, in the state,” he added.

