Row in Rajasthan as education minister's pic with REET paper leak mastermind goes viral

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The recent REET paper leak case has turned into a political controversy in Rajasthan after a picture of the mastermind of the paper leak racket with Education Minister and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra went viral on social media.

Using that picture, the BJP demanded the resignation of minister Dotasra and also the cancellation of the REET exam. However, Dotasra denied any links with the mastermind saying many BJP leaders are also seen in different photographs with the same man.

Dotasra pointed out that the pictures of the REET cheating mastermind have also emerged with a string of BJP leaders like Rajya Sabha member, Kirori Lal Meena, and even with the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla. He also claims that except for a few cases, the REET exam has been successfully organised without any major mishaps. He also asserts that the Rajasthan government has taken a tough stand against those involved in suspicious activities in the examination and has so far suspended 20 personnel including two RPS officers, one RAS, 12 teachers, and a few policemen.

Batti Lal Meena, the mastermind of the racket who played with the future of the over 16 lakh aspirants, is now absconding. His pictures with Dotasra and some national functionaries of NSUI have flooded social media.

The Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria alleged that Batti Lal Meena is linked to Congress leaders, said BJP state Chief Satish Poonia. At a press conference in Jaipur, Poonia said that either Dotasra should resign on moral grounds or Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should sack him. Demanding that the investigation of irregularities in the REET exam should be handed to the CBI, Poonia said that he will write a letter to Gehlot on this matter as it is related to the future of lakhs of youth.

The unemployed youth and opposition parties are questioning the transparency of the REET paper. Protests are being held by REET candidates who are levelling allegations of widespread cheating and irregularities during the examinations. In addition, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena has said that he will prepare a strategy for a big movement after holding talks with a delegation of agitating youth for all examinations including REET.

Paper leaks and cheating rackets have become a huge headache for the Gehlot government in recent times. Over the past year, such incidents have rocked five major competitive exams in the state which include the test to recruit SIs, NEET-2021, JEN-2021, librarians of Grade 3 and now the REET Exam for recruiting teachers.

The mess in the REET exam has now started to heat up the politics of Rajasthan where two crucial by-polls for the state assembly are due to be held in a few weeks.

