Rs 1.5 lakh salary per month cannot attract doctors in Arunachal

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An offer of a hefty salary of Rs 1.5 lakh per month by the Arunachal Pradesh government has failed to attract doctors to fill in two posts.

The reason is the remoteness of the place – Changlang which requires two doctors, a gynaecologist and an anaesthesiologist, on contractual basis.

After no candidate showed up for the walk-in interview, the district authorities have decided to extend the deadline by two weeks and advertise the posts again with provisions of travelling allowance and dearness allowance.

Currently, the whole of Changlang, which shares its border with Myanmar, does not have a single gynaecologist.

Changlang District Magistrate, Devansh Yadav, who himself is a doctor, said the interview was open to all.

“There was a lack of awareness. Secondly, people earn more by doing private practices. They earn up to Rs 3 to Rs 4 lakh a month. So, if they come for a Rs 1.5 lakh job, they will be in a disadvantageous position. Lastly, most are married and settled in life,” Yadav told this newspaper.

“Only those, who are not married, will probably come but the one-year contract is possibly the obstacle although it will keep getting extended. The candidates, possibly, did not turn up as the security of tenure is less,” the DM said.

He said the main reason could be Changlang’s remoteness and backwardness. He said the administration was hopeful some candidates would come for the interview in the next few days.

“We wanted doctors from Arunachal to come and serve in Changlang. Now that nobody has come, we will advertise the posts in Assam,” Yadav said.

The militants are active in Changlang but the DM felt insurgency was not the reason for the candidates not turning up.

“People from across Arunachal come to work in Changlang. So, I don’t think the insurgency is the reason. Remoteness could be a reason,” he added.