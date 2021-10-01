STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Saradha case: HC rejects Manoranjana Sinh's plea for quashing of proceedings

Sinh moved the high court as the trial in the case before the additional chief judicial magistrate at Alipore court in Kolkata is not proceeding even though the charge sheet was filed.

Published: 01st October 2021 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Friday refused a prayer by Manoranjana Sinh seeking quashing of proceedings against her in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam, being investigated by the CBI.

Sinh moved the high court as the trial in the case before the additional chief judicial magistrate at Alipore court in Kolkata is not proceeding even though the charge sheet was filed more than five years back on January 4, 2016, her lawyer submitted.

"In our opinion the present petition can be disposed of giving liberty to the petitioner to raise all the issues available to her at appropriate stage of the case including framing of charge," a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee said in its judgement.

The bench directed the lower court to expedite trial in the case as the petitioner living in Delhi is facing trial at Kolkata.

The division bench said use of video conferencing facility can be explored by the trial court for recording of evidence, wherever possible.

The bench noted that the petitioner had appeared before the trial court in Kolkata 27 times and her personal appearance was exempted.

The Saradha group allegedly cheated thousands of depositors, promising abnormally high returns on investments in its illegal schemes.

Sinh's lawyer submitted that she was arrested on October 7, 2015 and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on February 6, 2017.

He claimed that much before the scam was unearthed in 2013, a commercial agreement was signed in 2010, under which Sinh and her company were to promote the business and image of the Group.

Appearing for the CBI, Additional Solicitor General Y J Dastoor submitted that the only argument advanced on behalf of the petitioner was on the basis of an alleged agreement entered into between her and Bengal Media Ltd, represented by Sudipta Sen, owner of Saradha Group of Companies.

Dastoor submitted that on the basis of the agreement, the petitioner sought to establish that she was unaware that the money, approximately Rs 21.05 crore she received, came from the Saradha Group of Companies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Calcutta High Court Manoranjana Sinh CBI
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp