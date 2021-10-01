STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL claiming Aadhaar card being insisted for COVID vaccination

The court issued notice to the Centre after petitioner Siddharthshankar Sharma insisted that apart from seven identity documents mentioned in the CoWIN portal, Aadhaar is still being insisted upon.

Published: 01st October 2021 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Citizens take covid vaccine during special vaccination drive in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

Citizens take covid vaccine during special vaccination drive in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday sought response from the Centre on a PIL which claimed that Aadhaar card was being mandatorily insisted upon for administering COVID-19 vaccination on the CoWIN portal.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and B V Nagarathna issued notice to the Centre after petitioner Siddharthshankar Sharma insisted that apart from seven identity documents mentioned in the CoWIN portal, Aadhaar is still being insisted upon.

At the outset, advocates Mayank Kshirsagar and Dhruv Chawla, appearing for Sharma, said that there are several newspaper reports highlighting the insistence of Aadhaar card for vaccination and recently the Meghalaya High Court had to step in on the issue.

"Don't go by newspaper articles. Have you yourself seen that CoWIN app recently, it has been updated. Now, you don't require Aadhaar mandatorily, there are a list of other documents also. Go to the Frequently Asked Questions section of CoWIN and you will now see there are varieties of ID proofs with which you can register," the bench said.

Kshirsagar said this policy is there but it's only on paper, but when one visits the vaccination Centre, they always insist on Aadhaar card.

"Aadhaar card is not the only ID which they are accepting. You can also register with a Driving Licence, PAN card, Voter's Card, Ration card and Passport. You can verify yourselves, we may keep this matter pending," the bench said.

The counsel insisted that the same order be passed as was passed by Meghalaya High Court in July, asking the state government not to insist on Aadhaar card as the only proof of identification for administering COVID-19 vaccination.

The plea has sought effective and non-discriminative enforcement of the already notified rules/ policies in the entire country in a uniform manner, for the protection of right to vaccination granted to citizen of India which is dangerously endangered on account of denial of vaccination due to non-submission of Aadhaar details to the concerned authority.

"Such actions are in blatant violation of right to life under Article 21 read with right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution and hence, the petitioner urges sympathetic indulgence of this court by way of issuing appropriate directions to direct the concerned authority to set aside the mandatory pre-condition of production of Aadhaar details from enabling administration of vaccination.," the plea said.

The top court also dismissed another PIL which sought direction to authorities to release seized oxygen cylinders and tankers, Remdesivir injection and other medicines and equipment used for treatment of COVID-19.

"We cannot issue blanket directions for all of India. It will create serious chaos in the country. We don't know for what purpose these things were seized. There may be FIRs filed. It has to be dealt on a case to case basis. We are dismissing it," the bench said.

The PIL was filed by Shrikant Prasad and others.

Prasad appeared in-person in the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court COVID Vaccination Aadhaar
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp