Special drive for disposal of pendency in ministries, departments

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Personnel will launch a special drive on disposal of pendency in Union ministries and departments from October 2 to 31 following directions from the PM. The move is aimed at ensuring timely and effective disposal of public grievances and references from MPs, state governments and parliamentary assurances.

Over 2 lakh pending public grievances and 2 lakh physical files have been identified for disposal and 174 rules or processes have also been identified for simplification. Jitendra Singh, MoS, PMO, will launch the campaign and a dedicated portal on October 1.

The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances has been designated as nodal authority. Instructions have also been issued for ensuring clean-liness in government offices and improving records management. Files shall be identified for weeding out. Each ministry/department has designated a nodal officer of the rank of joint secretary and the progress will be monitored by the secretaries on a daily basis.