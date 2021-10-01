STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Special drive for disposal of pendency in ministries, departments

The Ministry of Personnel will launch a special drive on disposal of pendency in Union ministries and departments from October 2 to 31 following directions from the PM.

Published: 01st October 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

office files

Image for representation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Ministry of Personnel will launch a special drive on disposal of pendency in Union ministries and departments from October 2 to 31 following directions from the PM. The move is aimed at ensuring timely and effective disposal of public grievances and references from MPs, state governments and parliamentary assurances.

Over 2 lakh pending public grievances and 2 lakh physical files have been identified for disposal and 174 rules or processes have also been identified for simplification. Jitendra Singh, MoS, PMO, will launch the campaign and a dedicated portal on October 1.

The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances has been designated as nodal authority. Instructions have also been issued for ensuring clean-liness in government offices and improving records management. Files shall be identified for weeding out. Each ministry/department has designated a nodal officer of the rank of joint secretary and the progress will be monitored by the secretaries on a daily basis.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp