STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s civic body move upsets Congress

Uddhav's decision to bring back the multi-member system for civic bodies has upset alliance partner Congress, which fears losses in local body polls due to the new system.

Published: 01st October 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The decision of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to bring back the multi-member system for civic bodies has upset alliance partner Congress, which fears losses in local body polls due to the new system.

Earlier, both Congress and NCP had demanded for single or twin member civic wards for municipal corporations. However, paying no heed to this, Shiv Sena went ahead for multi-member civic wards, which is unlikely to benefit the Congress.  Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole was vocal for single or a maximum of two members in the municipal corporation wards barring the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). 

The MVA has now reversed its own earlier decision for single-member wards in 2019. Erstwhile chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had also brought in the multi-member system, which helped the BJP win as many as corporation seats.

According to a senior Congress leader, in the multi-member system, the votes of minorities and reserved classes get divided and this benefits BJP mostly. “In the single-member wards, the minority and reserved category electorates vote in a block and that benefits the Congress and the NCP.”  However, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar brushed aside, saying that in an alliance government once a decision was taken, there was no point in nagging about it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav thackeray civic bodies multi member system
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp