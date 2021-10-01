Kanpur businessman death: UP CM accepts all demands of kin

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath met the family of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta and accepted all three demands, including a CBI probe, put forth by the wife and relatives of the deceased.

The CM said that not a single culprit would be spared.

“Strictest punishment would be handed out to those found guilty,” he said. “The probe is on and I am with all of you in this hour of sorrow and grief. It is the most unfortunate incident and those behind the killing of Manish will not be spared,” Yogi said, consoling the family at the safe house of police line in Kanpur.

Six police personnel have been booked for beating the Kanpur realtor to death during a raid at a Gorakhpur hotel on Monday midnight.

Assuring all help, the CM agreed to recommend a CBI probe into the incident if the family wanted so. He also called the Kanpur Development Authority vice-chairman on the spot and directed him to appoint Gupta’s wife Meenakshi as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) therein.

The KDA authorities promptly initiated the process of Meenakshi’s appointment, sources said. The CM also got the case transferred from Gorakhpur to Kanpur for the convenience of family. On increasing the financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh, he directed the district administration to send a proposal soon.

Beeline of leaders

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav too reached Kanpur. BSP chief Mayawati tweeted demanding a CBI probe.