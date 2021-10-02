STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gandhi Jayanti: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pay tributes at Raj Ghat

Paying tribute to Bapu, President Kovind asked people to take pledge to strive for making India a country of his dreams.

Published: 02nd October 2021 11:15 AM

President Ram Nath Kovind pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat (L) and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

President Ram Nath Kovind pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat (L) and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo| PTI and Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary at Raj Ghat on Saturday. Paying tribute to Bapu, President Kovind asked people to take pledge to strive for making India a country of his dreams.

"Homage to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti. It is a special day for all Indians to remember Gandhiji's struggles and sacrifice. Let us take a pledge that we will continue to strive for making India a country of Gandhiji's dreams while adhering to his teachings, ideals and values," said Kovind in a tweet today.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. "My respectful tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary today. Universally revered as an apostle of peace and non-violence Gandhiji was an embodiment of selfless service, kindness and compassion," tweeted Vice President of India.

Leaders across the political spectrum also paid homage to the father of the nation at Raj Ghat. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi reached Rajghat to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also reached Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the father of the nation at Rajghat.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world. Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

